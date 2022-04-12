Omnicom (OMC), Firework Team Up for Livestream Shopping Solutions

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC yesterday announced its collaboration with Firework to provide livestream shopping solutions to brand websites.

Firework is a leading provider of livestream commerce and shoppable video platforms. Its technology helps increase average shopping sessions and add-to-cart rates.

As part of this first-to-market strategic global partnership, clients across all Omnicom agencies will be able to access Firework's enterprise suite of proprietary short-form video and livestreaming technology. Firework will allow Omnicom to have first-look access to its beta products and research.

The move makes sense as it comes at the time of pandemic-induced increased shift toward e-commerce, resulting in increased need for Omnicom clients to develop strong relationships with customers in a cookie-free world and catering to heightened demand for connected personalization.

The CEO of eCommerce, Omnicom, said, "This collaboration exemplifies our mandate to build and innovate at the group level, driving the evolution and optimization of Omnicom's eCommerce offering across media, commerce and precision marketing.”

Omnicom shares have gained 6.7% year to date against 8.5% decline of the industry it belongs to and 7.2% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors can consider are Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN and FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected long-term earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate of 6.6%. CCRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 64.6% in the past year. CCRN sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FactSet has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.1% for the current year. FDS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.1%, on average.

FactSet shares have surged 38.7% in the past year. FDS has a long-term earnings growth of 10%. FDS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.