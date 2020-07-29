Omnicom (OMC) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates
Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported solid mixed second-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.
Adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 10.8% but declined 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Total revenues of $2.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 3.5% but decreased 24.7% year over year on a reported basis. This year-over-year decrease came in due to a negative foreign-exchange rate impact of 1.7% and a decline in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues of 0.1% and a decline in revenues due to negative organic growth of 23%.
Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote
Other Quarterly Details
Across fundamental disciplines, advertising edged down 26.6%, CRM Consumer Experience was down 25.6%, CRM Execution & Support declined 27.6%, Public Relations inched down 13.9%, and Healthcare increased 3.2%, organically, year over year.
Across regional markets, year-over-year decline was 20.7% in the United States, 23.7% in the United Kingdom, 18.6% in the Asia Pacific and 29.6% in the Other North America. The Euro Markets & Other Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa were down 29.4%, 24.1% and 39.4%, respectively.
Operating profit in the first quarter came in at $62.5 million, down 89.1% year over year. Operating margin decreased to 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 15.4%.
Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Performance of Other Business Services Companies
Equifax Inc. EFX reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $982.8 million outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 12% year over year on a reported basis.
ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported mixed second-quarter 2020 earnings of 18 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 38.5% but declining more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $3.74 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.5% and declined 30.4% year over year.
IHS Markit Ltd. INFO recorded second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.2% but decreased 3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.03 billion, missing the consensus mark by 2.1% and declining 10% from the year-ago quarter.
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained an impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Equifax, Inc. (EFX): Free Stock Analysis Report
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.