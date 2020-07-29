Omnicom (OMC) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Lag Estimates

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported solid mixed second-quarter 2020 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted earnings of 92 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 10.8% but declined 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Total revenues of $2.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by 3.5% but decreased 24.7% year over year on a reported basis. This year-over-year decrease came in due to a negative foreign-exchange rate impact of 1.7% and a decline in acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues of 0.1% and a decline in revenues due to negative organic growth of 23%.

Other Quarterly Details

Across fundamental disciplines, advertising edged down 26.6%, CRM Consumer Experience was down 25.6%, CRM Execution & Support declined 27.6%, Public Relations inched down 13.9%, and Healthcare increased 3.2%, organically, year over year.

Across regional markets, year-over-year decline was 20.7% in the United States, 23.7% in the United Kingdom, 18.6% in the Asia Pacific and 29.6% in the Other North America. The Euro Markets & Other Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa were down 29.4%, 24.1% and 39.4%, respectively.

Operating profit in the first quarter came in at $62.5 million, down 89.1% year over year. Operating margin decreased to 2.2% from the year-ago quarter’s 15.4%.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax Inc. EFX reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1% and improved 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $982.8 million outpaced the consensus estimate by 6.4% and improved 12% year over year on a reported basis.

ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported mixed second-quarter 2020 earnings of 18 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 38.5% but declining more than 100% year over year. Revenues of $3.74 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.5% and declined 30.4% year over year.

IHS Markit Ltd. INFO recorded second-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 69 cents that surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.2% but decreased 3% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues came in at $1.03 billion, missing the consensus mark by 2.1% and declining 10% from the year-ago quarter.

