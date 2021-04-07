Omnicom (OMC) Announces Multi-Year Agreement With Allianz

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC announced yesterday that it has entered into a multi-year master framework agreement with leading insurer and asset managerAllianz.

Under this agreement, Omnicom will provide creative solutions to help Allianz activate its global brand strategy in more than 70 countries. In an open-ecosystem approach, a multi-disciplinary team of leaders called A-Lab will guide, direct and align brand activities from a strategy, creative, audience and data point of view. Creative solutions will be launched in the second quarter of 2021.

Asit Mehra, executive vice president at Omnicom Group, said, "We're leveraging Omnicom's global scale and stand-out creativity to create a nimble, flexible and bespoke solution, led by the 'A-Lab'. With the full power of Omnicom being tapped, we're ready to help Allianz continue building prominence worldwide."

Notably, Omnicom’s shares have had an impressive run on the bourse over the past six months. The stock gained a massive 46%, significantly outperforming the 19.5% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite but underperforming the 52.2% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)stocks here.

Other stocks worth considering in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are S&P Global SPGI, Gartner IT and TeleTech Holdings TTEC. While TeleTech sports a Zacks #1 Rank, S&P Global and Gartner carry a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for S&P Global,Gartner and TeleTech is pegged at 10%, 13.5% and 14.7%, respectively.

