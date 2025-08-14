Omnicom (OMC) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Omnicom (OMC). Shares have added about 3.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Omnicom due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Omnicom Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Omnicom Group Inc. reported impressive second-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $2.05 per share beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and increased 5.13% year over year. Total revenues of $4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and rose 4.2% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by a jump of 3% in revenues from organic growth.

OMC's Organic Growth Across Disciplines & Regions

Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media increased 8.2% organically compared with our estimated growth of 7.5%. Precision marketing revenues jumped 5% compared with our estimate of 5.1% growth. Experiential revenues gained 2.9% compared with our expectation of 15.1% growth.

Public Relations revenues decreased 9.3% compared with our estimation of 2.9% growth. Healthcare revenues dropped 4.9% year over year organically compared with our estimated decline of 1.5%. Branding & Retail Commerce revenues were down 16.9% compared with our estimated decline of 8.2%. Execution and support increased 1.5% versus our estimated growth of 1.4%.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 3% in the United States, 2.5% in Euro Markets & Other Europe, 18% in Latin America and 6.5% in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa revenues gained 0.9%. Other North America revenues improved 2.4%, and U.K. revenues declined 2.5%, respectively.

OMC's Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITA in the quarter came in at $613.8 million, up 4.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITA margin was 15.3%, flat year over year. The operating profit of $439.2 million decreased 14% year over year. The operating margin declined 230 bps to 10.9%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

Currently, Omnicom has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Omnicom has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.