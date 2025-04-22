Omnicom Media Group To Consolidate Influencer Marketing Capabilities Under Creo Brand

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Media Group, the media services division of Omnicom (OMC), said it is consolidating all its influencer marketing capabilities globally under the Creo brand. The consolidation brings Playbook, Technology and Partnerships from Flagship Influencer Agency brand to clients across OMG's global footprint. In select markets, the capabilities will operate as OMGCreo.

"With influencers playing an outsized role in how consumers discover, experience and ultimately choose a brand, we're bringing together the deep capabilities that we have built in this space - across all of our regions - under a single brand and approach to ensure that every client, in every market can access the same industry-leading talent, tools and technology to build influencer partnerships that unlock brand growth," said OMG CEO Florian Adamski.

