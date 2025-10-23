Omnicom Group Stock Improves 3.2% Since Q3 Earnings Beat

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

In response to the better-than-expected results, the stock has moved 3.2% north since the earnings release on Oct. 21.

Earnings of $2.15 per share beat the consensus estimate by 4.2% and increased 10.3% year over year. Total revenues of $4.04 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.4% and rose 4% year over year. The increase in the top line was led by a jump of 2.6% in revenues from organic growth.

However, Omnicom shares have declined 19.1% over the past year compared with a 25.1% decrease in the industry it belongs to and the 18.1% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

OMC’s Organic Growth Across Disciplines and Regions

Across fundamental disciplines, revenues from Advertising & Media increased 9.1% organically compared with our estimated growth of 8.7%. Precision marketing revenues jumped 0.8% compared with our estimate of 6.7% growth. Experiential revenues gained 17.7% compared with our expectation of 12.2% growth.

Public Relations revenues decreased 7.5% compared with our estimation of 1.3% growth. Healthcare revenues dropped 1.9% year over year organically compared with our estimated decline of 34.1%. Branding & Retail Commerce revenues were down 16.9% compared with our estimated decline of 10.3%. Execution and support increased 2% versus our estimated growth of 2.5%.

Across regional markets, year-over-year organic revenue growth was 4.6% in the United States and 27.3% in Latin America. Revenues gained 5.9% in the Middle East & Africa and 3.7% in the U.K.

Revenues decreased 2.4% in Other North America, 2.5% in the U.K., 3.1% in Euro Markets & Other Europe, and 3.7% in Asia Pacific.

OMC’s Margin Performance

Adjusted EBITA in the quarter came in at $651 million, up 4.6% year over year. The adjusted EBITA margin was 16.1%, compared with 16% in the year-ago quarter. The operating profit of $530.1 million decreased 11.7% year over year, with the operating margin declining 240 bps to 13.1%.

OMC’s Zacks Rank

Omnicom currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

