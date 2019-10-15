Markets
Omnicom Group Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on October 15, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.omnicomgroup.com/investor-relations/news-events-and-filings

To listen to the call, dial (877) 692-8955 (Domestic) or (234) 720-6979 (International), with access code 4760782.

