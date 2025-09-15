Is Omnicom Group (OMC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Omnicom Group (OMC) is a stock many investors are watching right now. OMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.42. OMC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.75 and as low as 8.00, with a median of 9.70, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that OMC has a P/B ratio of 2.99. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.37. Over the past 12 months, OMC's P/B has been as high as 4.84 and as low as 2.71, with a median of 3.36.

Finally, we should also recognize that OMC has a P/CF ratio of 9.46. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.94. OMC's P/CF has been as high as 12.32 and as low as 8.13, with a median of 9.47, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Omnicom Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OMC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

