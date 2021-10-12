Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.60, changing hands as low as $74.47 per share. Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMC's low point in its 52 week range is $44.50 per share, with $86.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.94. The OMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.