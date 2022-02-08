Omnicom Group Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $416.2 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $398.1 million, or $1.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.86 billion from $3.76 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $416.2 Mln. vs. $398.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.95 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.86 Bln vs. $3.76 Bln last year.

