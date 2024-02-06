Omnicom Group Inc. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $425.7 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $429.8 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $438.7 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.06 billion from $3.87 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $425.7 Mln. vs. $429.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.13 vs. $2.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.16 -Revenue (Q4): $4.06 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.

