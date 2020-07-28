Omnicom Group Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC):

-Earnings: -$24.2 million in Q2 vs. $370.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.11 in Q2 vs. $1.68 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.9 million or $0.92 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.92 per share -Revenue: $2.80 billion in Q2 vs. $3.72 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.