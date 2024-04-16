Omnicom Group Inc. Q1 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $318.6 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $227.5 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $334.5 million or $1.67 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $3.63 billion from $3.44 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $318.6 Mln. vs. $227.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.63 Bln vs. $3.44 Bln last year.

