Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that OMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.92, the dividend yield is 4.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMC was $53.92, representing a -34.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.73 and a 16.28% increase over the 52 week low of $46.37.

OMC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as WPP plc (WPP) and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). OMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports OMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -24.5%, compared to an industry average of -27.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMC as a top-10 holding:

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ESGS with an increase of 17.21% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of OMC at 10000%.

