Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMC was $74.51, representing a -0.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.80 and a 67.44% increase over the 52 week low of $44.50.

OMC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as WPP plc (WPP) and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). OMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.37. Zacks Investment Research reports OMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.52%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMC as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWCO with an increase of 36.75% over the last 100 days. FCOM has the highest percent weighting of OMC at 65%.

