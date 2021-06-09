Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $83.68, the dividend yield is 3.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMC was $83.68, representing a -3.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.38 and a 88.04% increase over the 52 week low of $44.50.

OMC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). OMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.51. Zacks Investment Research reports OMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 19.93%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMC as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 24.46% over the last 100 days. FCOM has the highest percent weighting of OMC at 71%.

