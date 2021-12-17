Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased OMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that OMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.69, the dividend yield is 3.8%.
The previous trading day's last sale of OMC was $73.69, representing a -14.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.38 and a 24.79% increase over the 52 week low of $59.05.
OMC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). OMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.42. Zacks Investment Research reports OMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 23.76%, compared to an industry average of 26.8%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the omc Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to OMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OMC as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)
- Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (WLDR)
- Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)
- US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF).
The top-performing ETF of this group is USMF with an increase of 3.22% over the last 100 days. EWCO has the highest percent weighting of OMC at 4.84%.
