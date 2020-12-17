Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that OMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.74, the dividend yield is 4.02%.
The previous trading day's last sale of OMC was $64.74, representing a -21.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.69 and a 45.48% increase over the 52 week low of $44.50.
OMC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as WPP plc (WPP) and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). OMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.42. Zacks Investment Research reports OMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.68%, compared to an industry average of -20.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMC Dividend History page.
Interested in gaining exposure to OMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have OMC as a top-10 holding:
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)
- Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)
- First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).
The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 25.07% over the last 100 days. EWCO has the highest percent weighting of OMC at 4.82%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.