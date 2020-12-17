Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2020

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.65 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that OMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.74, the dividend yield is 4.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OMC was $64.74, representing a -21.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.69 and a 45.48% increase over the 52 week low of $44.50.

OMC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as WPP plc (WPP) and Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). OMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.42. Zacks Investment Research reports OMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -23.68%, compared to an industry average of -20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to OMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have OMC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RNDV with an increase of 25.07% over the last 100 days. EWCO has the highest percent weighting of OMC at 4.82%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.