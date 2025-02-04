Omnicom Group Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $448.0 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $425.7 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $447.6 million or $2.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $4.322 billion from $4.060 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

