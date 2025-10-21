Omnicom Group Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $341.3 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $385.9 million, or $1.95 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $436.4 million or $2.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $4.037 billion from $3.882 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $341.3 Mln. vs. $385.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.95 last year. -Revenue: $4.037 Bln vs. $3.882 Bln last year.

