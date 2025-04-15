Omnicom Group Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $287.7 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $318.6 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $336.5 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $3.690 billion from $3.630 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $287.7 Mln. vs. $318.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $3.690 Bln vs. $3.630 Bln last year.

