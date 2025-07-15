Omnicom Group Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $257.6 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $328.1 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $4.02 billion from $3.85 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

