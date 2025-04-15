OMNICOM GROUP Earnings Results: $OMC Reports Quarterly Earnings

OMNICOM GROUP ($OMC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported earnings of $1.70 per share, beating estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $3,690,400,000, missing estimates of $3,730,805,336 by $-40,405,336.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OMC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

OMNICOM GROUP Insider Trading Activity

OMNICOM GROUP insiders have traded $OMC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW CASTELLANETA (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $421,154.

OMNICOM GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of OMNICOM GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 424 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OMNICOM GROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $119,104,885 of award payments to $OMC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

OMNICOM GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OMC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/11/2025

OMNICOM GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OMC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $OMC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Christopher Schoell from UBS set a target price of $102.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $32.0 on 04/11/2025

