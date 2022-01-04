Omnicom Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for OMC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.52, changing hands as high as $75.88 per share. Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMC's low point in its 52 week range is $60.66 per share, with $86.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.95. The OMC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

