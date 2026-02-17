Omnicom Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Omnicom OMC is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 18, after the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has been impressive. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.5% on average.

Q4 Expectations for OMC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.5 billion, indicating an increase of 4.2% year over year. The top line is expected to have been positively impacted by the shared revenues from the varied breadth of OMC’s offerings. Recent acquisitions, such as Interpublic, a global advertising and marketing holding company that brings highly complementary assets, enabling the development of new products and services and expanding opportunities, are anticipated to have contributed to the top line.

Additionally, technological advancement through the launch of next-gen platforms and operating systems such as Omni+, which unifies unparalleled data assets by covering campaign performance, consumer behaviors, demographic insights, transaction intelligence and cultural and social indicators, is likely to have benefited the company in boosting sales volume in the quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.72 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.9%. We expect increasing collective operating income to have benefited the bottom line in the quarter.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for OMC this time around. A positive Earnings ESP, combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

OMC currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.09% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI has an Earnings ESP of +4.28% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrett Business Services’ fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 64 cents per share, implying a 1.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. BBSI beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four reported quarters, while matching once and missing once, with the average earnings surprise being 18.6%.

The Western Union Company WU has an Earnings ESP of +1.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 20.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WU’s fourth-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.04 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, implying year-over-year growth of 7.5%. Western Union beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four reported quarters and missed twice, with the average earnings surprise being 0.6%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Western Union Company (WU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.