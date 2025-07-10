Omnicom Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Omnicom Group OMC is scheduled to release its second-quarter 2025 results on July 15, after the bell.

The company has had an impressive earnings surprise history. It outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 3.7%, on average.

OMC’s Expectations for Q2

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter revenues is currently pegged at $3.96 billion, indicating 2.6% growth from the year-ago reported quarter. The top line is expected to have been positively impacted by organic growth and acquisition revenues, net of disposition revenues.

The bottom line is expected to have been negatively impacted by high operating expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $2.02, calling for a 3.6% year-over-year rise.

What Our Model Says About OMC

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for OMC this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

OMC has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Omnicom Group Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Omnicom Group Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicom Group Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Veralto Corporation VLTO: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.34 billion, indicating a 4.3% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 89 cents per share, suggesting a 4.7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 6.4%. (See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

VLTO currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.55% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Equifax EFX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, implying a 5.8% rise year over year. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $1.92 per share, suggesting a 5.5% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 4.2%.

EFX currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.96% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.