Omnicom Completes Acquisition Of Flywheel Digital

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), a media company, announced on Tuesday that it has closed the acquisition of Flywheel Digital, the digital commerce business of Ascential Plc (ASCL.L). The addition of Flywheel uniquely positions Omnicom to seamlessly integrate offerings across retail and brand media, digital and in-store commerce, as well as precision marketing, the Group said.

Omnicom will connect the audience and behavioral data in its open operating system Omni to the product and transaction data in Flywheel Commerce Cloud to provide its clients insights and analytics.

Flywheel will operate as a Practice Area within Omnicom and will be led by Duncan Painter, previously the CEO of Ascential.

