News & Insights

Markets
OMC

Omnicom Acquires PLUS Communications And FP1 Strategies

September 07, 2023 — 10:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Omnicom (OMC) said that its public relations division, Omnicom PR Group, has acquired PLUS Communications, a public affairs firm, and FP1 Strategies, a political consultancy.

PLUS Communications was established as a public affairs consulting firm specializing in corporate and crisis communications including coalition building, grassroots mobilization, advertising, digital engagement and media relations. The firm employs more than 200 professionals, including 20 partners with unrivaled experience representing multinational corporations, trade associations and non-profit organizations across a host of industries. PLUS Communications is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with regional offices located in Richmond, VA and Austin, Texas.

FP1 Strategies, a campaign advertising and consulting firm serving candidates for public office and public policy organizations, was founded in 2011 by Danny Diaz, Jon Downs and Terry Nelson, with Rob Jesmer joining a year later.

Omnicom noted that the PLUS and FP1 management teams will remain in place, and the agencies will continue to operate under their current brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.