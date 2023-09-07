Omnicom Acquires PLUS Communications And FP1 Strategies

(RTTNews) - Omnicom (OMC) said that its public relations division, Omnicom PR Group, has acquired PLUS Communications, a public affairs firm, and FP1 Strategies, a political consultancy.

PLUS Communications was established as a public affairs consulting firm specializing in corporate and crisis communications including coalition building, grassroots mobilization, advertising, digital engagement and media relations. The firm employs more than 200 professionals, including 20 partners with unrivaled experience representing multinational corporations, trade associations and non-profit organizations across a host of industries. PLUS Communications is headquartered in Arlington, VA, with regional offices located in Richmond, VA and Austin, Texas.

FP1 Strategies, a campaign advertising and consulting firm serving candidates for public office and public policy organizations, was founded in 2011 by Danny Diaz, Jon Downs and Terry Nelson, with Rob Jesmer joining a year later.

Omnicom noted that the PLUS and FP1 management teams will remain in place, and the agencies will continue to operate under their current brands.

