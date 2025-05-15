Omnicell's New Perioperative Clinic Setting Products May Boost Stock

Omnicell OMCL has announced new products aimed at streamlining workflows and improving inventory visibility and management in perioperative and clinic settings. The offerings are a new line of RFID products, MedTrack, and a web-enabled software product named MedVision.

The latest development expands the company’s connected platform, intended to automate medication management processes and deliver intelligent insights to drive clinical and operational outcomes across all settings of care.

OMCL Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

After the announcement yesterday, OMCL shares remained stable in the after-hours session. The ongoing staffing shortages in healthcare facilities and enterprise expansion lead to disconnected systems and processes, which often introduce opportunities for error and risk. By delivering scalable solutions that are designed to grow visibility, enhance intelligence and streamline workflows, Omnicell is helping close gaps in medication management across the care continuum. Accordingly, we expect the latest development to positively boost market sentiment toward OMCL stock.

Omnicell has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion at present. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2025 revenues are expected to improve 1.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 62.5%.

About Omnicell’s Latest Launches

The company believes that the path to the industry-defined vision of the Autonomous Pharmacy demands full visibility into medication use throughout the health system. The new MedTrack line of RFID products is designed to increase the accuracy and visibility of medications, streamline workflows and free time for clinicians to focus on higher-value work.



The initial offering is MedTrack – OR, an RFID-enabled, single-deep drawer built to support operating room and anesthesia workflows and automatically track non-controlled medications without disrupting provider workflows. In the event of surgical emergencies, MedTrack OR is designed to provide instant access to essential medications while automatically updating Anesthesia WorkStation inventory counts once the user logs out.

Meanwhile, Omnicell’s MedVision software helps a health system’s outpatient clinics restock medications directly from central pharmacies or Centralized Services Centers (CSCs). The solution is intended to provide real-time clinic medication inventory data accessible through intuitive dashboards. It is engineered to trigger automatic reordering from the central pharmacy or CSC when established par levels get low.

The software also offers mobile device support for on-the-go inventory management in clinic storerooms and an optional integration with Epic medication administration record (MAR), which is built to automatically update inventory when a medication is administered from the electronic health record.

Industry Prospects Favoring OMCL

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems market is expected to reach $31.05 billion in 2025 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% through 2030. The market continues to witness significant transformation driven by technological advancements and the need for operational efficiency.

More Updates From Omnicell

Concurrently, Omnicell announced the opening of its Austin, Texas Innovation Lab, which will serve as a hub focused on addressing challenges along the medication and supply journey. The facility will develop new technologies that are designed to solve evolving challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

OMCL Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months,Omnicell shares have declined 27.4% compared with the industry’s fall of 9.5%.

OMCL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Omnicell currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Inspira Medical Systems INSP and Cardinal Health CAH. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s 2025 earnings per share have jumped 9.4% to 70 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 336.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 21% growth. HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 19.6%.

Inspira shares have dipped 2% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 2.6% to $2.26 in the past 30 days. INSP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 356.9%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 143.5%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1.9% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 50.4% in the past year against the industry’s 3.5% fall. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.3%.

