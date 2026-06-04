Is Omnicell Stock a Smart Addition to Your Portfolio Now?

Omnicell OMCL is well-poised to grow in the coming quarters as it continues to steadily advance the autonomous pharmacy industry-defined vision for delivering improved medication management outcomes. Growth in SaaS and Expert Services, rising adoption among health systems and international expansion strengthen its outlook. However, macroeconomic headwinds and competitive pressures could weigh on its operating performance.

Over the past year, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has had a remarkable run. OMCL shares have risen 35.7% compared to the 31.6% fall of the industry and the 31.7% growth of the S&P 500 composite.

The renowned healthcare technology company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion. OMCL’s earnings yield of 4.7% is comfortably above the industry’s negative 1% yield. In the trailing four quarters, Omnicell surpassed earnings estimates thrice and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 34.7%.

Let’s delve deeper.

Tailwinds for OMCL Stock

Autonomous Pharmacy Model Holds Potential: The industry-defined vision of Autonomous pharmacy is a roadmap to improving operational efficiencies and ultimately targeting zero-error medication management. Over the past several years, Omnicell has expanded its business from a single-point solution to a platform of products and services that will help further advance the vision.

The company also secured several wins with major health systems and government health care facilities. Omnicell’s ongoing R&D investments across Points of Care, Central Pharmacy and IV Compounding, Specialty Pharmacy, 340B Program and Ambulatory Care market categories are expected to deliver solutions that drive positive medication management outcomes for customers.



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Robust Pipeline for SaaS and Expert Services Portfolio: Omnicell derives an increasing portion of revenues from its subscription-based SaaS and Expert Services offerings, which include a combination of robotics, smart devices and intelligent software, all optimized by expert services. In recent years, the company has integrated three key acquisitions, such as Specialty Pharmacy Services (formerly ReCept), FDS Amplicare and MarkeTouch Media, LL (merged into EnlivenHealth, Inc), to broaden the offerings.

The company announced OmniSphere in late 2024, designed to be the connected backbone for all Omnicell products. The same year, it introduced Central Med Automation Service, a subscription-based solution designed to help health systems establish and continuously optimize centralized medication management for consolidated pharmacy service centers (CPSCs) and similar operations. In the first quarter of 2026, several health systems committed to using Omnicell's inventory optimization service, alongside central pharmacy automation and point-of-care dispensing solutions.

Planned Geographic Expansion Another Upside: Outside the United States, healthcare providers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of automation. There is a substantial demand for adherence packaging equipment outside the domestic market. Many government and private entities are aware of the progress made over the last several years in the United States and are investing significantly in information technology and automation.

The company’s international operations include its sales efforts centered in Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific regions and supply chain efforts in Asia. Given the fact that the international market is less than 1% penetrated, with very few hospitals adopting medication control systems, Omnicell intends to expand into new markets, which it views as strategic.

What Ails Omnicell?

Escalating Expenses May Strain Margins: Similar to its health-care system partners, the company’s operations continue to be affected by persisting labor shortages as well as increased inflationary costs related to components’ raw materials and freight. Changes in export or import regulations and other trade barriers may have an adverse effect on the company’s business.

Competitive Landscape: Omnicell faces intense competition in the medication management and supply-chain solutions market. Even though the company continues to gain market share from other traditional providers of medication management and supply-chain solutions, major players still pose threats as they spearhead several expansion programs. This increased competition could result in pricing pressure and a reduced margin.

OMCL Stock Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OMCL’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has jumped 5.3% to $1.97 in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion. This suggests a 4.9% increase from the year-ago reported number.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Align Technology ALGN and Integra LifeSciences IART.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 6.1% compared to the industry’s negative 1.9% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. GMED shares have rallied 30.8% against the industry’s 6.4% fall over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Align Technology, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. Shares of the company have dropped 10.3% against the industry’s 2.3% rise. ALGN’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.8%.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 15.4% against the industry’s negative 1.9% yield. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.7%. IART shares have rallied 21.2% against the industry’s 6.4% decline over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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