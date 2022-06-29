Omnicell Stock Continues To Decline

(RTTNews) - Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) shares are down more than 5 percent from the previous close as the S&P SmallCap 600 constituent company will replace Coherent Inc (COHR) in the S&P MidCap 400 on July 5. After a short uptrend, the shares have been down since Monday.

Currently, shares are at 4112.71, down 6.17 percent from the previous close of $120.11 on a volume of 327,035. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $104.32-$187.29 on average volume of 411,266.

