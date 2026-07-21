Omnicell to Report Q2 Earnings: OmniSphere in Focus

Omnicell OMCL is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 55 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 66.67%. Omnicell beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 34.65%.

OMCL’s Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $309.6 million, which suggests 6.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 48 cents per share, which implies a 6.7% rise from the year-ago recorded actuals.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of OMCL’s Q2 Earnings

Estimates for second-quarter earnings have remained unchanged at 48 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Here’s a brief overview of the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

Factors Shaping OMCL’s Q2 Performance

The company is expected to have delivered another quarter of solid growth, supported by continued execution of its Connected Devices strategy and expanding recurring revenue streams. Demand is likely to have remained strong across inpatient and outpatient pharmacies as well as broader patient care settings, reflecting continued adoption of Omnicell's medication management solutions.

Second-quarter revenue growth is also expected to have been supported by increasing penetration of OmniSphere, a cloud-native medication management platform, as healthcare providers continue to prioritize enterprise-wide automation, workflow optimization and data-driven medication management.

The second-quarter top line is also likely to have benefited from continued customer wins among large and complex health systems. The recently launched Titan XT next-generation automated dispensing system is expected to have gained further commercial traction, supported by its integration with the OmniSphere platform. The combined offering is likely to have strengthened Omnicell's value proposition by providing enterprise-wide visibility, guided clinical workflows and a modern cloud-based infrastructure designed for large healthcare organizations.

From a segment perspective, Product revenues are expected to have benefited from sustained demand for the Connected Devices portfolio across both North America and international markets, supported by ongoing capital investments from healthcare providers.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Product revenues indicates 5.2% year-over-year growth for the second quarter.

Service revenues are likely to have remained on a growth trajectory, supported by higher recurring software and service revenues, including continued momentum in Specialty Pharmacy Services. This growth is expected to have been driven by increasing customer adoption of subscription-based and technology-enabled medication management solutions.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Services revenues indicates 5% year-over-year growth for the second quarter.

Omnicell, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Omnicell, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for OMCL

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Omnicell has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Top MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Hinge Health Inc. HNGE has an Earnings ESP of +4.24% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

In the trailing four quarters, HINGE delivered an average earnings surprise of 179.54%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter EPS implies a decrease of 11.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX has an Earnings ESP of +40.60% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company is expected to release second-quarter 2026 results soon.

NBIX’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 9.08%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 112.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

West Pharmaceutical Services WST has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 23.

WST’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.37%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WST’s second-quarter EPS implies a rise of 13% from the year-ago reported figure.

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Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.