Omnicell Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top, Stock Up, Gross Margin Rises

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 55 cents, up 111.5% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67.94%.

Adjustments include one-time expenses like share-based compensations, the amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, executive transition costs and others.

GAAP earnings were 25 cents per share in the quarter under review compared to a loss of 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

OMCL’s Revenue Details

Revenues in the first quarter totaled $310 million, up 15% year over year. This was driven by strength in the connected devices offerings, as well as increases in technical services, SaaS and Expert Services, and consumables revenues. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.

On a segmental basis, Product revenues rose 20.4% year over year to $174.8 million in the reported quarter. Service revenues climbed 8.5% year over year to $135.1 million.

Following the earnings announcement on April 28 pre-market, OMCL shares rose 20.9% to end the session at $45.51.

OMCL’s Operational Update

In the quarter under review, the gross profit rose 26.5% to $140.4 million. The gross margin expanded 416 basis points (bps) to 45.3% despite a 6.8% rise in the cost of revenues.

Omnicell, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

Operating expenses were $123.5 million in the first quarter, up 0.8% year over year. The operating profit in the quarter totaled $16.8 million compared to an operating loss of $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

OMCL’s Financial Update

Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $239.2 million compared with $196.5 million at the end of 2025.

The cumulative cash flow provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $54.5 million compared with $25.9 million in the comparable period last year.

Omnicell’s 2026 Outlook

For full-year 2026, the company continues to expect revenues in the range of $1.215-$1.255 billion. Within this, Product revenues are expected within $690-$710 million and Service revenues in the range of $525-$545 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the full year is expected between $1.80 and $2.00, up from the previous $1.65-$1.85 range. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.77.

For the second quarter of 2026, Omnicell expects $307-$313 million in total revenues, comprising Product revenues of $174-$177 million and Service revenues of $133-$136 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter revenues stands at $309.6 million.

Adjusted EPS for the second quarter is expected between 40 cents and 48 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 41 cents.

Our Take on OMCL Stock

Omnicell ended the first quarter of 2026 with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. The metrics were also up on a year-over-year basis. Results reflected strong execution across the business, supported by demand for the company’s connected device portfolio and solid performance across the core points of care solutions. Customer engagement is also underway for Omnicell Titan XT, following its introduction at the ASHP. The expansion of the gross margin in the quarter is also promising, backed by a favorable mix and execution improvements across both products and services.

OMCL’s Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Omnicell currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Phibro Animal Health PAHC.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.28, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED has an earnings yield of 4.7% compared to the industry’s negative 1.4% yield. The company topped earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 18.79%.

Intuitive Surgical,carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has an earnings yield of 2.1% compared to the industry’s negative 0.9% yield. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.82%.

Phibro Animal Health,carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.01%. Revenues of $373.9 million outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.72%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.15%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.