Omnicell price target raised to $58 from $39 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Stephanie Davis raised the firm’s price target on Omnicell (OMCL) to $58 from $39 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The shares were up 8% on a headline beat and guidance raise by more than the Q3 upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the low end of Omnicell’s bookings was raised by $25M, signaling an improving backdrop heading into fiscal 2025.
