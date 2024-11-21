Omnicell price target raised to $44 from $37 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Omnicell (OMCL) to $44 from $37 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model post the Q3 report.

