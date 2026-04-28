Omnicell Posts Strong Q1 Results, Lifts 2026 Profitability Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) a healthcare technology company focused on autonomous medication management, reported a solid first quarter for 2026, supported by a strong demand for its connected devices and core points-of-care solutions. Management said disciplined cost control and steady customer interest helped drive improved profitability.

First Quarter 2026 Results

Total revenue for Q1 2026 rose to $310 million, up 15% from $270 million in the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by higher product sales, technical services, SaaS and Expert Services, and consumable revenue.

Product revenue grew to $174.8 million, compared with $145.2 million a year earlier. Service revenue increased to $135.1 million, up from $124.5 million in Q1 2025.

Omnicell reported GAAP net income of $11 million or $0.25 per diluted share, reversing a GAAP net loss of $7.0 million, or $0.15 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose to $25.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared with $12.0 million, or $0.26 per share, in Q1 2025.

Non-GAAP EBITDA increased to $45 million, up from $24 million a year earlier, reflecting stronger operating performance and cost discipline.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2026, Omnicell held $239 million in cash and cash equivalents and reported $168 million in total debt.

Operating cash flow improved significantly to $55 million, compared with $26 million in the first quarter of 2025.

The company also maintained $350 million in available capacity under its revolving credit facility, with no outstanding borrowings.

Business Highlights

During the quarter, Omnicell continued advancing its next-generation platforms:

- Omnicell Titan XT, introduced at ASHP, is now in active customer engagement as health systems evaluate it for long-term capital planning.

- OmniSphere, the company's cloud-native enterprise platform, continued to mature, offering expanded visibility, analytics, and workflow intelligence across medication management.

Omnicell also showcased its technology at major industry events, including the AONL 2026 Annual Meeting and the EAHP Congress, and launched the Omnicell Customer Community, a virtual networking hub for peer collaboration.

2026 Outlook

Given stronger-than-expected profitability in Q1, Omnicell raised its full-year non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS guidance.

For Q2 2026, the company expects:

Total revenue is expected in between $307 million and $313 million, compared with $291 million in Q2 2025.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40- $0.48, compared to $0.45 per diluted share in the year ago quarter.

Non-GAAP EBITDA is expected between $37 million and $42 million, compared to $38 million in Q2 2025.

For full-year 2026, Omnicell now forecasts:

Total revenue of $1.215 billion to $1.255 billion is expected for 2026, compared with $1.185 billion in FY 2025.

Product revenue of $690 million - $710 million

Service revenue is expected around $525 million - $545 million

Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80- $2.00, compared with $1.71 per diluted share in FY 2025.

OMCL has traded between $22.66 and $46.89 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $44.97, up 19.17%.

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