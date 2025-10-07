Is Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Omnicell (OMCL). OMCL is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that OMCL holds a PEG ratio of 3.07. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. OMCL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 8.51. Over the past 52 weeks, OMCL's PEG has been as high as 24.94 and as low as 2.78, with a median of 4.59.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. OMCL has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.43.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Omnicell is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, OMCL feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.