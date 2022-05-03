Omnicell (OMCL) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Decline

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 83 cents, similar to the year-ago reported quarter. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.9%.

The adjustments include one-time expenses like share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses and others.

On a GAAP basis, EPS was 17 cents for the quarter under review, reflecting a 43.3% fall from the EPS of 30 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues in Detail

First-quarter revenues of $318.8 million rose 26.6% year over year on a reported basis. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.

Segmental Details

On a segmental basis, Product revenues rose 26.8% year over year to $225.9 million in the reported quarter.

Service and other revenues climbed 26.1% year over year to $92.9 million.

Operational Update

In the quarter under review, company-adjusted gross profit rose 22.7% to $150 million. Company-adjusted gross margin contracted 149 basis points (bps) to 47.1%.

Operating expenses were $144.9 million in the first quarter, up 41.2% year over year. Operating profit totaled $5.1 million, reflecting a 74.1% fall from the prior-year quarter. Operating margin in the first quarter contracted 619 bps to 1.6%.

Financial Update

Omnicell exited first-quarter 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $265 million compared with $349.1 million at the end of 2021.

Cumulative net cash used in operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $15.9 million, compared with a cumulative net cash inflow of $57.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the first quarter, the company repurchased $52 million of common stock and $3 million is still available for share repurchase under the company’s current plan.

Guidance for Q2 & 2022

Omnicell has provided its guidance for the second quarter of 2022, taking into consideration expected contributions and integration costs of recent acquisitions as well as the anticipated impact of the ongoing inflationary environment. The company has also updated its outlook for full-year 2022.

For the second quarter of 2022, Omnicell expects revenues between $337 million and $343 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $335 million. Product revenues are forecast between $241 million and $244 million, while service revenues are projected between $96 million and $99 million for the quarter.

Second-quarter adjusted EPS is envisioned in the band of 82-89 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 85 cents.

For the full year, the company has maintained its product bookings guidance in the range of $1.370 billion to $1.430 billion.

Revenue estimates have also been maintained in the band of $1.385 billion and $1.410 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $1.40 billion.

For 2022, the currently-projected ranges for product and service revenues are $975-$990 million (up from the prior estimated $950-$965 million) and $410-$420 million (down from the prior estimated $435-$445 million).

Full-year adjusted EPS is expected between $3.85 and $4.05 (up from the previously projected $3.75 and $3.95). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric stands at $3.77.

Our Take

Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2022 on a bullish note, with earnings and revenues ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line was driven by strong revenue contributions from the company’s operating segments. The ongoing robust demand for Omnicell’s medication management solutions buoys optimism. The revenue contributions from the latest acquisitions of FDS Amplicare, ReCept and MarkeTouch Media also instill investors’ confidence. The company’s raised EPS guidance for 2022 is indicative that this growth momentum will continue.

However, mounting operating expenses have been placing significant pressure on the company’s bottom line. The decline in the short-term cash level is discouraging. The current inflationary environment as well the geopolitical scenario continues to pose challenges.

