Omnicell (OMCL) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Omnicell (OMCL). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Omnicell due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Omnicell, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Omnicell Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top, Gross Margin Rises

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 55 cents, up 111.5% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 67.94%.

Adjustments include one-time expenses like share-based compensations, the amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, executive transition costs and others.

GAAP earnings were 25 cents per share in the quarter under review compared to a loss of 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

OMCL’s Revenue Details

Revenues in the first quarter totaled $310 million, up 15% year over year. This was driven by strength in the connected devices offerings, as well as increases in technical services, SaaS and Expert Services, and consumables revenues. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%.

On a segmental basis, Product revenues rose 20.4% year over year to $174.8 million in the reported quarter. Service revenues climbed 8.5% year over year to $135.1 million.

OMCL’s Operational Update

In the quarter under review, the gross profit rose 26.5% to $140.4 million. The gross margin expanded 416 basis points (bps) to 45.3% despite a 6.8% rise in the cost of revenues.

Operating expenses amounted to $123.5 million, up 0.8% year over year. The operating profit in the quarter totaled $16.8 million compared to an operating loss of $11.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

OMCL’s Financial Update

Omnicell exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $239.2 million compared with $196.5 million at the end of 2025.

The cumulative cash flow provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $54.5 million compared with $25.9 million a year ago.

Omnicell’s 2026 Outlook

For full-year 2026, the company continues to expect revenues in the range of $1.215-$1.255 billion. Within this, Product revenues are expected to be in the band of $690-$710 million and Service revenues in the range of $525-$545 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion.

Adjusted EPS for the full year is expected between $1.80 and $2.00, up from the previous guidance of $1.65-$1.85. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.77.

For the second quarter of 2026, Omnicell expects $307-$313 million in total revenues, comprising Product revenues of $174-$177 million and Service revenues of $133-$136 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pinned at $309.6 million.

Adjusted EPS for the second quarter is expected between 40 cents and 48 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 41 cents.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 60.53% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Omnicell has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Omnicell has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.