Omnicell management to meet with Craig Hallum

Meeting to be held in Denver on November 14 hosted by Craig Hallum.
- Omnicell downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
- Omnicell price target raised to $58 from $39 at Barclays
- Omnicell Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- Omnicell raises FY24 non-GAAP EPS view to $1.65-$1.72 from $1.20-$1.50
- Omnicell reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS 56c, consensus 40c
