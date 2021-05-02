Omnicell, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.1% to hit US$252m. Omnicell reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.30, which was a notable 20% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:OMCL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Omnicell from eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.10b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 117% to US$1.78. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.09b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.75 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$146, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Omnicell analyst has a price target of US$170 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$110. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Omnicell's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 28% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.2% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Omnicell is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Omnicell. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Omnicell going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Omnicell that we have uncovered.

