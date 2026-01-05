Omnicell Executive Trims Holdings in $244,000 Sale as Stock Trades Near 2025 Highs

Key Points

6,106 shares were sold for a transaction value of $243,629 on Dec. 3, 2025.

The sale represented 5.85% of direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 98,282 shares (0.2122% of shares outstanding).

All shares were sold from direct ownership; no indirect entities or derivative instruments were involved.

The sale size exceeded Manley's recent sell median, reflecting both increased transaction size and ongoing reduction in available share capacity.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Corey J Manley, EVP & Chief Legal/Admin Officer at Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL), executed an open-market sale of 6,106 shares for $243,629.40 on Dec. 3, 2025, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 6,106 Transaction value $243,629 Post-transaction shares (direct) 98,282 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $3,978,455

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($39.90); post-transaction value based on Dec. 3, 2025 market close ($39.90).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Manley's prior open-market sales?

This sale of 6,106 shares is larger than Manley's median recent open-market sale of 3,880 shares, and above the median of 4,993 shares across his past two sell-only events.

This sale of 6,106 shares is larger than Manley's median recent open-market sale of 3,880 shares, and above the median of 4,993 shares across his past two sell-only events. What impact did this trade have on Manley's direct stake in Omnicell?

The transaction reduced Manley's direct holdings by 5.85%, leaving him with 98,282 shares, which equates to 0.2122% of the company's shares outstanding as of the latest disclosure.

The transaction reduced Manley's direct holdings by 5.85%, leaving him with 98,282 shares, which equates to 0.2122% of the company's shares outstanding as of the latest disclosure. Was the sale executed under a trading plan, and were there any price constraints?

All shares were sold at the reported price of $39.90 per share, as disclosed in the Form 4.

All shares were sold at the reported price of $39.90 per share, as disclosed in the Form 4. Does the transaction reflect a change in trading cadence or available capacity?

Manley's direct holdings have declined by 12.04% over the past year, and the elevated trade size reflects both reduced available share capacity and a continuation of his recent selling activity.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.18 billion Net income (TTM) $19.92 million Employees 3,620 1-year price change 3.17%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Jan. 5, 2026.

Company snapshot

Omnicell provides medication management automation, pharmacy robotics, and software solutions for hospitals and pharmacies, including automated dispensing systems, central pharmacy automation, and medication adherence packaging.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale and servicing of hardware, software, and consumables, as well as through recurring service and maintenance contracts.

Primary customers include healthcare systems, hospitals, institutional pharmacies, and outpatient care providers in the United States and internationally.

Omnicell is a leading provider of automation and information technology solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare settings. The company leverages advanced robotics and software integration to streamline pharmacy operations and improve medication safety. Its scale, diversified product suite, and focus on workflow optimization provide a competitive advantage in the healthcare information services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

The Omnicell executive's modest stock sale took place as shares were charging toward a 52-week high following a strong operational turnaround for the company. The medication management automation leader currently trades for roughly double its May low of $22.66.

This insider sale followed strong Q3 results in late October that greatly exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings per share of $0.51 versus the projected $0.36 and revenue reaching $310.6 million. Management raised full-year revenue guidance to $1.177 billion-$1.187 billion.

The positive momentum for Omnicell continued in early December. The company announced its Titan XT automated dispensing system, a next-generation platform designed to streamline hospital medication workflows and integrate with the company's cloud-based OmniSphere platform. The launch prompted multiple analyst upgrades, with Benchmark raising its price target from $45 to $50.

The stock remains well below its 2022 highs as the company works to expand higher-margin software and service revenue, making it worth watching for patient investors focused on healthcare automation trends.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company securities by officers, directors, or major shareholders.

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or company-issued plans.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an insider, not through trusts, funds, or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations or accounts, such as trusts or family members, through which an insider may hold company shares.

Derivative instruments: Financial contracts whose value is based on an underlying asset, such as options or warrants.

Trading plan: A pre-arranged schedule for buying or selling company stock, often used by insiders to avoid accusations of unfair trading.

Shares outstanding: The total number of a company's shares currently held by all shareholders, including insiders and the public.

Sell-only event: An insider transaction involving only the sale of shares, with no purchases or other types of trades.

Medication management automation: Technology and systems that automate the storage, dispensing, and tracking of medications in healthcare settings.

Adherence packaging: Specialized packaging designed to help patients take medications correctly and on schedule.

Workflow optimization: Improving processes and systems to increase efficiency and reduce errors in business or clinical operations.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 966%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 5, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.