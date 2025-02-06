OMNICELL Earnings Results: $OMCL Reports Quarterly Earnings

OMNICELL ($OMCL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $306,880,000, beating estimates of $305,613,756 by $1,266,244.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $OMCL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
OMNICELL Insider Trading Activity
OMNICELL insiders have traded $OMCL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OMCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK W PARRISH sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $567,638
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
OMNICELL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of OMNICELL stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,674,367 shares (-67.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $73,002,401
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,246,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,495,070
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 1,138,921 shares (+11982.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,656,955
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 773,966 shares (+593.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,744,917
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. added 699,925 shares (+93.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,160,661
- GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 621,679 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,105,204
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 442,699 shares (-89.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,301,676
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
OMNICELL Government Contracts
We have seen $32,114,059 of award payments to $OMCL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEW FY24 POINT OF USE SYSTEM: $1,886,151
- OMNICELL, INC.:1142723 [23-010769] OMNICELL LEASE & SERVICE: $1,658,357
- NEW MEXICO VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM (NMVAHCS) OMNICELL LEASING, SERVICE, AND SUPPORT FOR AUTOMATED DISPENSING ...: $1,493,188
- OMNICELL POU CABINETS AND SERVICES NAC FSS BPA FOR VISN 20: $1,367,288
- OMNICELL CAROUSEL: $900,208
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.