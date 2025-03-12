News & Insights

Omnicell CFO Nchacha Etta To Step Down; Reaffirms Q1, FY25 Outlook

March 12, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Wednesday announced that Nchacha Etta will be stepping down from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 15, 2025 or until a successor is named.

Etta will continue to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer while Omnicell searches for a new Chief Financial Officer and will work to ensure a smooth transition of his role and responsibilities. The company has commenced a national search for his successor.

"Since joining Omnicell in mid-2023, Nchacha's insights and contributions have been invaluable as we worked to integrate recent acquisitions, implement operational efficiencies, and navigate challenging industry headwinds," said Randall Lipps, chairman, president, chief executive officer, and founder of Omnicell. "On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Nchacha for his dedication and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Omnicell also reiterated its first quarter and full year 2025 guidance. The company continues to expect revenues of $255 million to $265 million and adjusted earnings per share of $0.15 to $0.25 for the first quarter. The company continues to expect revenues of $1.105 billion to $1.155 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 to $1.85 for the full year 2025.

