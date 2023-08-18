Omnicell Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OMCL

In trading on Friday, shares of Omnicell Inc (Symbol: OMCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.98, changing hands as low as $59.74 per share. Omnicell Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OMCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OMCL's low point in its 52 week range is $46.11 per share, with $111.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.