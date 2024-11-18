Omnicell announces $150M convertible senior notes offering

Omnicell (OMCL) announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $150M aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

