OmniAb (OABI) Price Target Increased by 10.30% to 8.84

The average one-year price target for OmniAb (NasdaqGM:OABI) has been revised to $8.84 / share. This is an increase of 10.30% from the prior estimate of $8.01 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 449.07% from the latest reported closing price of $1.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in OmniAb. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OABI is 0.04%, an increase of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.42% to 74,841K shares. The put/call ratio of OABI is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whitefort Capital Management holds 10,240K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares , representing an increase of 61.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OABI by 18.26% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 4,749K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,825K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OABI by 25.02% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 3,637K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,642K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 2,627K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OABI by 32.38% over the last quarter.

