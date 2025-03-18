OMNIAB Earnings Results: $OABI Reports Quarterly Earnings

OMNIAB ($OABI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, missing estimates of -$0.11 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $10,800,000, beating estimates of $10,332,090 by $467,910.

OMNIAB Insider Trading Activity

OMNIAB insiders have traded $OABI stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OABI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW W FOEHR (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 88,931 shares for an estimated $314,809 .

. KURT A GUSTAFSON (Executive VP, Finance and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,652 shares for an estimated $175,517 .

. CHARLES S BERKMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,981 shares for an estimated $172,572.

OMNIAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of OMNIAB stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

