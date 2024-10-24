Omnia Metals Advances Exploration Projects Across Australia and Canada

Omnia Metals Group Ltd (AU:OM1) has released an update.

Omnia Metals Group Ltd reports significant progress in its exploration projects, including multi-element assay results from Canada’s Lac des Montagne and upcoming sampling at the Ord Basin Project in Western Australia. The company also plans to explore gold and copper targets at the Salt Creek Project, while maintaining high safety standards and engaging with First Nations communities. The company is working with the ASX to resume trading and has appointed Quinton Meyers as Company Secretary.

