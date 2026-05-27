Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc (OML.V) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $0.403 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $0.108 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.3% to $4.38 million from $3.31 million last year.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.403 Mln. vs. $0.108 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $4.38 Mln vs. $3.31 Mln last year.

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